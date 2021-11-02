DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) PT Raised to 179.00 at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target increased by Barclays from 167.00 to 179.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.