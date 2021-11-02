Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the highest is $4.40. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.14 and a 200 day moving average of $472.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

