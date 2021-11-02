Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DIIBF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.21.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

