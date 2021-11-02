DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of DSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 319,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,225. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
