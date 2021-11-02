DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Shares of DSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 319,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,225. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.