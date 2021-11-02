Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The stock has a market cap of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

