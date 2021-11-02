Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of PLOW traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 4,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

