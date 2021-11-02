Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,045. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

