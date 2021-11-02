Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:RDY opened at $63.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.