Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 106,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $450.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

