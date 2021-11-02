DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.34-16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.37 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.220 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 208,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.39.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

