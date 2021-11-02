DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 242,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

