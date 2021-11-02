EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $199.76. 178,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.93 and a twelve month high of $201.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

