Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,170 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

