easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $900.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.71. 11,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

