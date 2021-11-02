Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.
Shares of EFL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,074. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.