Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of EFL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,074. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.