Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 1,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

