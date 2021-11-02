Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EXG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 390,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,887. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.