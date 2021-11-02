ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 22,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 19,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECNCF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

