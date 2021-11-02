Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $18.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 766,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

