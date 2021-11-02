Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in October

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.