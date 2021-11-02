Eidoo (EDO) Market Cap Hits $43.06 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Eidoo coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00219830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00096714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Eidoo Coin Profile

EDO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Eidoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.