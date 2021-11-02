Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.