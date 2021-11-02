Element Fleet Management’s (EFN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EFN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.44.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.72 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

