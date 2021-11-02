EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EME opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

