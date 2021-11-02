Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Issues Earnings Results

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
NYSE ENBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 116,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.