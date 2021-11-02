Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Issues Earnings Results

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 116,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.