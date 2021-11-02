Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

