Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $810,444.83 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98.

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,824. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

