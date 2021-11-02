Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.31

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 3880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

