Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 3,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.82.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.