Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

