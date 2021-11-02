Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

EFOI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

EFOI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.38. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.