Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,345. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

