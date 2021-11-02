Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
