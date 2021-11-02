ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. ENI has a one year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a one year high of €12.49 ($14.69).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.