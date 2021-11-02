Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.