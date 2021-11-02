Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.44.

ENTG stock opened at $142.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,342 shares of company stock worth $13,906,139. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.