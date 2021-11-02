Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

