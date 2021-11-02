Enzyme Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $238.52 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $133.05 or 0.00210046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

