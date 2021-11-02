EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $2,022.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

