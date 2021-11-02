Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 104.6% Higher Over Last Week

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 104.6% higher against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $45.27 million and $70,651.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00005453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,128,100 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

