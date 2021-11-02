Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Cap of $388,054.02

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Equal has a market cap of $388,054.02 and approximately $596.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00221934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.