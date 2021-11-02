Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $243.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.12. Equifax has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

