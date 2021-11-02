Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.970 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

