Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 450,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

