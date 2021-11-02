Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Euronet Worldwide worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.