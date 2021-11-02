Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,974. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.