Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

