EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of EVER traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 64,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,385. The company has a market cap of $372.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.