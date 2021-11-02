EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of EVTC traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 366,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 171,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

