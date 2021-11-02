EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.87.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

